Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 24

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an expensive parking meter, a tragic car crash and a teenager making a name for himself with his own store.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series

Some visitors to Omaha were shocked to see $30 parking meters. Parking officials said the charge was good for 12 hours and was in place to prevent people from getting tickets.

$30 parking meters in downtown Omaha for the College World Series.

5. Omaha Police arrest circulating on social media

A veteran Omaha Police officer was placed on leave as the department conducts an internal investigation into a use of force.

An OPD officer is on paid administrative leave after a video of a juvenile arrest yesterday surfaced on social media.

4. Three injured after overnight shooting near Omaha Old Market

One person was arrested after three people were shot near Omaha’s Old Market.

Omaha Police made an arrest Monday in the shootings of three people in the Old Market over the weekend.

3. 17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha

A local teenager is making a name for himself by opening his own shop.

A 17-year-old, still in high school, recently opened his own brick-and-mortar ice cream shop.

2. Omaha wrestles with hemlock

A poisonous plant has been making its way around the metro.

A poisonous, invasive plant is spreading across the U.S. including in the Omaha metro area.

1. Two teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival, Iowa

Two teenagers from Gretna were killed and three other people were injured in a severe crash on I-29.

We now know the names of the victims from Saturday night's crash on I-29, near Percival, Iowa.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Officials identify two Gretna teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival
2. Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
3. 17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
4. Poison hemlock spreading across Omaha-metro
5. Omaha Police arrest suspect in connection to weekend Old Market shooting
6. Duchesne Academy student-athlete among teens killed in car crash
