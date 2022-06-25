Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 24

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Some visitors to Omaha were shocked to see $30 parking meters. Parking officials said the charge was good for 12 hours and was in place to prevent people from getting tickets.

A veteran Omaha Police officer was placed on leave as the department conducts an internal investigation into a use of force.

One person was arrested after three people were shot near Omaha’s Old Market.

A local teenager is making a name for himself by opening his own shop.

A poisonous plant has been making its way around the metro.

Two teenagers from Gretna were killed and three other people were injured in a severe crash on I-29.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

