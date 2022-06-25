Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 24
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an expensive parking meter, a tragic car crash and a teenager making a name for himself with his own store.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, June 24.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Fans react to $30 parking meters during College World Series
Some visitors to Omaha were shocked to see $30 parking meters. Parking officials said the charge was good for 12 hours and was in place to prevent people from getting tickets.
5. Omaha Police arrest circulating on social media
A veteran Omaha Police officer was placed on leave as the department conducts an internal investigation into a use of force.
4. Three injured after overnight shooting near Omaha Old Market
One person was arrested after three people were shot near Omaha’s Old Market.
3. 17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
A local teenager is making a name for himself by opening his own shop.
2. Omaha wrestles with hemlock
A poisonous plant has been making its way around the metro.
1. Two teens killed in I-29 crash near Percival, Iowa
Two teenagers from Gretna were killed and three other people were injured in a severe crash on I-29.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.