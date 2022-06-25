Sarpy County inmate dies in jail

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County inmate was found unresponsive Friday.

According to Sarpy County officials, Walter Hurley, 64, was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning.

Corrections officers and nursing staff began life-saving measures, and medical crews with the Papillion Fire Department were called in to take over emergency care. Hurley was then pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m. Friday.

Sarpy County officials say Hurley had been at the Sarpy County Jail since June 6 and was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but Hurley allegedly had a history of health issues.

A grand jury will be convened after the investigation into his death is completed, which is the procedure whenever an inmate dies in custody.

