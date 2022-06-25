Advertisement

Sarpy County inmate dies in jail

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County inmate was found unresponsive Friday.

According to Sarpy County officials, Walter Hurley, 64, was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning.

Corrections officers and nursing staff began life-saving measures, and medical crews with the Papillion Fire Department were called in to take over emergency care. Hurley was then pronounced dead at 7:02 a.m. Friday.

Sarpy County officials say Hurley had been at the Sarpy County Jail since June 6 and was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but Hurley allegedly had a history of health issues.

A grand jury will be convened after the investigation into his death is completed, which is the procedure whenever an inmate dies in custody.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing
Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month
Omaha church gives away 200 gas cards this weekend

Latest News

Omaha emergency rooms affected by street restrictions Saturday
New abortion restrictions will take effect in Iowa next month
Iowa court ruling upholds waiting period for abortions, restrictions take effect next month
New abortion restrictions will take effect in Iowa next month
New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 24