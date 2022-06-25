Omaha inaugural Native American Arts and Crafts Fest shows off local artists

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Summertime means arts festivals and the metro has plenty of them, each with its own unique twist.

Saturday a new kind of art event was calling Omaha home.

People met up at Turner Park for the 2022 Native Arts and Crafts Fest.

It’s their inaugural event.

Over 30 vendors and Native American artists were on hand selling authentic pieces.

The day was also filled with dancing, shows and other ways to appreciate the culture.

And for one woman in particular, the event holds significant value.

“It means a lot. And I’m really glad it was brought up in the first place. I’m really glad they thought of this. And again, really lets people show who we are,” said Leann Pretends Eagle.

This festival may be the first, but organizers say they hope to make it an annual tradition.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.