Omaha free vaccine event features special guest athlete Luis Hernandez

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Soccer fans came out to South Omaha to get a free COVID shot and to meet a legend of the sport.

More than a dozen local organizations hosted a community event at South High School’s Collin Stadium offering covid vaccines for anyone over five-years-old. First-time shots and boosters were all free.

The guest of honor was former pro player for the Mexican National Team, Luis Hernandez – also known as El Matador. He was there taking pictures and signing autographs for fans.

Saturday was part of a larger effort to get more community members vaccinated.

“A lot of people are having questions. They also may have information that is probably not correct. So this is a space for them to clarify those questions, those concerns and get to share specific information. And now seeing the other communities getting vaccinated that also invites and motivates older family members to get the vaccine,” says Dr. Armando de Alba with UNMC.

Bilingual health care providers were on hand to share any vaccination info and to answer questions. The family event had contests and prizes. At the end, Hernandez joined in on a friendly match among doctors and volunteers.

