Omaha emergency rooms affected by street restrictions Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic heading to two hospital emergency rooms will be affected by road restrictions this weekend.

According to Omaha Public Works, two emergency room entrances will only be accessible from certain streets until Sunday.

The Methodist Hospital Emergency Room will only be accessible from South 84th Street.

And the Children’s Emergency Room will be only accessible from the East entrance on Dodge Street.

The restrictions are due to crane operations in the area and will remain in effect until Sunday, June 26.

