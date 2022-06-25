Omaha church gives away 200 gas cards this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pain at the pump is no joke but if you can wake up early Saturday free gas can be yours.

The Salem Baptist Church is stepping in to give you a much-needed break.

Saturday at 9 a.m. they’re giving away 200 $25 gas cards to QuikTrip at the church parking lot near N. 32nd & Lake. And it’s not the first time they’ve done something like this.

Their minister of music says during hard times, especially the pandemic, their congregation sponsored meal giveaways, and offered free school supplies and even COVID tests.

Now as gas creeps toward $5 they’re inviting you to snag a few gallons on them.

“Our commitment is to this community and to make sure that they know that we are there for them and we love them and support them,” said Ananias Montague, Minister of Music at Salem Baptist Church.

Gas cards will be given on a first-come-first-served basis and it’s only one per vehicle.

