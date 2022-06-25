Iowa court ruling upholds waiting period for abortions, restrictions take effect next month
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - In Iowa, new abortion restrictions will be taking effect next month after a recent court ruling.
It’s following the state’s Supreme Court decision last week ruling abortion is not a guaranteed right under Iowa’s constitution.
The 5-2 decision reversed a lower court ruling and upheld a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for abortions, reversing an Iowa Supreme Court ruling from just four years ago.
The 24-hour waiting period is set to take effect next month.
Current Iowa law still allows abortions up to 20 weeks.
