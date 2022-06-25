Advertisement

NBA: Nebraksa’s McGowens to the Hornets, Creighton’s O’Connell signs with Kings

WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After one year with the Huskers, guard Bryce McGowens was picked in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, ultimately landing with the Charlotte Hornets via a trade. Picked 40th overall, McGowens was the Huskers’ highest draft pick since Tyronn Lue was taken 23rd overall in the 1998 draft.

Out of Creighton, guard Alex O’Connell signed with the Sacramento Kings. O’Connell helped lead the Bluejays to the sweet sixteen last season and to the second round this season. The 6-foot-6 guard can score from all over the court, recording 21 dunks and 66 buckets from beyond the arc in his final collegiate basketball season.

