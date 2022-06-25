Advertisement

Husker Offensive Lineman, Nouredin Nouili, ineligible for 2022 Football season

Nouri Nouili talks with teammates on the Nebraska sideline during a game against the...
Nouri Nouili talks with teammates on the Nebraska sideline during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, 10/2/21.(Joe Nugent)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to a failed drug test, Husker Offensive Lineman Nouredin Nouili announced on Saturday that he was ineligible for the 2022 season.

Nouili commented on Twitter, apologizing to his friends, family, teammates and fans about the announcement.

This spring I was informed by the NCAA that due to a failed drug test I am ineligible for the 2022 season. I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches and Husker fans for my error in judgement.

It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this University and I do not take that responsibility lightly.

Thanks to Coach Frost, our athletic and university administration for allowing me to continue to be part of this program in 2022. I look forward to returning to the field to represent Nebraska in 2023. Go Big Red!

Husker Offensive Lineman Nouredin Noulili

Nebraska Head Football Coach Scott Frost sent a statement on the incident:

“We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as continues his academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska. He is an outstanding young man, who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha family wakes up to shooting
Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month

Latest News

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college...
NBA: Nebraksa’s McGowens to the Hornets, Creighton’s O’Connell signs with Kings
Bill Jensen, CWS PA Announcer
CWS 2022: Bill Jensen, the voice for more than 20 years
Nebraska Echoes fireworks tent.
Nebraska softball club prepares for fireworks sales
50 years of Title IX: Now a coach, former Creighton athlete reflects on progress, hopes more for future