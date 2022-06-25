Hundreds in Omaha protest Supreme Court abortion ruling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds and hundreds of protesters descending on Memorial Park are not happy about the historic decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Earlier before the drizzle and then a light rain fell 6 News counted 500 people along Dodge Street by Memorial Park in just a portion of the space.

Hundreds more were estimated ready to be heard in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“My body my choice, my body my choice!”

“I have to keep telling myself over and over again that this really happened because it is unbelievable that we’re gonna go back to what life was like more than 50 years ago. I’ve been alive for 68 years, I remember what life was like before Roe v. Wade and it’s devastating.”

“I thought Omaha really showed out. It was amazing to see everyone come together and really fight for people to have the ability to make choices over their own bodies and over their own futures.”

The rally began at five and after speeches in front of the memorial, the crowd made its way to Dodge.

A few hundred easily doubled in size, lining the road, and across the pedestrian bridge.

“Hands off my body, hands off my body!”

“We’re all feeling feelings, intense feelings today and we’re here today to tell people that today’s decision did not change anything in Nebraska today, abortion is still safe and legal, do not cancel your appointments, but also know that you’re not alone, we’re in this fight together,” said Brandi Bothe, co-hair, Omaha Women’s March.

‘Go vote, call your lawmakers, please I’m begging you, we’re here together, we’re in this together. If we don’t do this together, we’ll fall together,” said Anu.

We were here before the rally began until after 7 pm. and witnessed a peaceful, spirited protest. 6 News saw one incident where a few tried to form a line across Dodge to stop traffic but police intervened and the road opened.

Quiet now but just hours ago a different story in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

