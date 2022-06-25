Federal court sentences Kearney woman to 1 year and 1 day for conspiracy to distribute meth, marijuana, K2

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported weekly sentencing updates.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Thomas E. Carodine, 44, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to over four years for three counts of distributing fentanyl. In an investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Omaha Police, it’s reported that Carodine met with a confidential informant multiple times in February 2020 to sell pills. All three meetings involved buying large amounts of fentanyl pills. According to the release, the first exchange was 49 pills for $900, the second was 125 pills for $2,260, and the third meeting was over 400 pills for $9,000. The release further states that Carodine is already a convicted felon for distributing large amounts of fentanyl pills and at the time of this investigation he was on federal supervised release from a 2010 conviction.

Brandon Terrell Davis, 39, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 25 years for two counts of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. In an investigation with Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, officers responded to the parking lot of a Lincoln bar last August on reports of two people overdosing. According to the release, one was revived after getting Naran and the other was intubated and placed on a heart and lung machine at a hospital. It’s reported the person who received Narcan told officers he used cocaine with someone in the other person’s truck in the parking lot and the other person told investigators he believed he bought one gram of cocaine from Davis. A few days later officers responded to another report of multiple overdoses involving four people. They were given Narcan and taken to the hospital. The release states two told investigators they also believed they bought one gram of cocaine from Davis. In both incidents, officials say testing revealed the drugs contained cocaine and fentanyl.

Daniel William Zeiger, 47, of Lincoln, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine after a prior conviction for a serious felony drug offense. In an investigation with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, officers stopped a car in Oct. 2020 that was driving with a suspended license. It’s reported Zeiger mentioned to officers that he had “dope and weed” in the car and on himself. Police discovered 144 grams of meth mixture, a baggie containing marijuana, and a scale during a car search. According to the release, he admitted possession of the drugs and drug-related items, and text messages revealed he was in connection with distributing meth. It’s reported Zeiger had a conviction for a serious drug felony offense in 2007.

Dustin M. Frank, 40, of Omaha was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to three years for possession of child pornography. In an investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, agents got a tip from a third party of child porn found on a computer the third party had previously loaned to Frank in August 2019 according to the release. There was a federal search at his place and officials seized many digital devices. It’s reported over 100 images of minors under 12 were found during the search of the digital items. Frank is required to register as a sex offender and is ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution.

Jane Valenzuela, 53, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Joseph Bataillon to one year and one day for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and K2. In an investigation with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, it’s reported officials found cell phones, meth, K2, marijuana, lighters, alcohol, and e-cigarettes in packages that were in laundry carts at the Veteran’s Home in Grand Island in Dec. 2018. Valenzuela was a nurse at the Veteran’s Home and according to the release, she placed the packages in the laundry carts for the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Officials say NSP inmates in Lincoln would clean bedsheets for hospitals and other facilities in that same year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.