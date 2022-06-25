Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty shower, breezy this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms over central Nebraska largely fizzled away overnight before reaching the Omaha metro. Warm and humid conditions remain in place to start the day with temperatures in the middle 70s. A cold front will be moving through this morning, bringing an increase in cloud cover and a strong northwest breeze. A few spotty showers or rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as the front moves in, but rain would be brief and many areas will stay dry. Temperatures warm into the middle 80s by midday, but the northwest breeze behind today’s cold front should keep us from warming above 85 degrees.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Wind are light this morning, but are expected to kick up by the late morning hours. Wind gusts of 20 to 30mph out of the northwest are possible this afternoon behind today’s cold front. Winds should relax for the late evening and overnight hours.

Gusty winds this afternoon
Gusty winds this afternoon(WOWT)

Slightly cooler weather will settle in for Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures start off in the 50s, giving the A/C a little bit of a break. Highs in the afternoon come in about 10 degrees below average, topping out around 77 degrees in Omaha. We see more sunshine Monday and Tuesday, with highs climbing back into the 80s. Conditions heat back up into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday night or Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing
Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month
Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate sentenced for killing Omaha girl

Latest News

Friday night severe risk
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday night storm chances ahead of a drier weekend
Friday severe threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A few Thursday night storms, 6 First Alert Day Friday for severe threat
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another warm one with a few rain chances in the forecast
Stronger late night storms
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty Thursday afternoon storms, a better chance late