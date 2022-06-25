David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty shower, breezy this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thunderstorms over central Nebraska largely fizzled away overnight before reaching the Omaha metro. Warm and humid conditions remain in place to start the day with temperatures in the middle 70s. A cold front will be moving through this morning, bringing an increase in cloud cover and a strong northwest breeze. A few spotty showers or rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as the front moves in, but rain would be brief and many areas will stay dry. Temperatures warm into the middle 80s by midday, but the northwest breeze behind today’s cold front should keep us from warming above 85 degrees.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Wind are light this morning, but are expected to kick up by the late morning hours. Wind gusts of 20 to 30mph out of the northwest are possible this afternoon behind today’s cold front. Winds should relax for the late evening and overnight hours.

Gusty winds this afternoon (WOWT)

Slightly cooler weather will settle in for Sunday. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures start off in the 50s, giving the A/C a little bit of a break. Highs in the afternoon come in about 10 degrees below average, topping out around 77 degrees in Omaha. We see more sunshine Monday and Tuesday, with highs climbing back into the 80s. Conditions heat back up into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday night or Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.