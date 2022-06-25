David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and less humid Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers and rumbles of thunder moved through the area this morning, but sunshine returned for the afternoon. Northwest winds have kicked in behind a cold front, gusting to around 30mph at times. The gusty winds will continue for the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures have been steady in the low to middle 80s, but will start to cool after 6pm as some less humid air filters in behind that cold front. We’ll see readings fall into the low 70s by 10pm, overnight lows dip into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

An almost cool start to Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll still see a northwest breeze up to 20 or 25mph at times, but not as windy as what we’re seeing Saturday afternoon. Very pleasant temperatures are expected, with the metro warming to around 72 by Noon. Afternoon highs come in around 10 degrees below average, topping out near 78 in Omaha. The cooler and less humid air sticks with us into Sunday night, with overnight lows falling back into the 50s.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Summer warmth starts to return on Monday with highs climbing back into the middle 80s, which is still a little below average for late June. By Tuesday we are back into the upper 80s, with highs in the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast is dry through Thursday, with some spotty storms possible Thursday night or Friday night, helping to knock temperatures back into the 80s by the upcoming weekend.

Monday Afternoon Temperatures (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.