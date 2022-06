OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of you may have noticed a big plume of smoke over North Omaha Friday evening.

Omaha Fire crews were on the scene telling 6 News a pile of trash and tires ignited a little before 6 p.m. down a hill from the intersection of 14th & Ohio.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

