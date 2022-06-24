Pro-choice, pro-life activists in Nebraska react to Roe v. Wade overturn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is drawing reactions from groups on both sides of the abortion debate.

6 News spoke with some of the states leading activists to find out what this means for Nebraska moving forward.

Today, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision now ends nearly five decades of constitutional protections for abortion.

Locally some are rejoicing and others are fearful.

“We are overjoyed. It’s 50 years in the making. It’s a result of a lot of prayers. A lot of activity. A lot of hope. We feel wonderful. We are ecstatic,” said Deacon Tim Mcneil, Archdiocese of Omaha.

“To say that we are outraged is an understatement but we have to remain focused on what we can control and that is keeping abortion legal in Nebraska,” said Scout Richters, ACLU of Nebraska.

The question now is what happens next

Right now, a special session of the Nebraska state legislature has not been called as of now.

“Gov. Ricketts has promised us that we will have a special session that will determine what will happen in Nebraska on abortion,” said Sandy Danek, Nebraska Right To Life.

And if that does happen, some groups say they will continue to fight.

“We are going to remind state senators that they need to listen to their constituents because we know the majority of Nebraskans support safe legal abortion in our state. We are going to turn people out and we are going to defeat anything they bring,” said Andi Curry Grubb, Planned Parenthood of Nebraska.

