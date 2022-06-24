Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 480 will soon be closed in some sections for one month.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, I-480 westbound from Dodge Street to 17th Street will be closed started July 5 at 9 a.m. to August 5 at 9 p.m.
The 13th and 14th Street ramps to I-480 westbound will also be closed.
All traffic on I-480 westbound will need to take Exit 4 and follow Dodge Street to the 17th Street ramp back to I-480 westbound.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.