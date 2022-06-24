Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Interstate 480 will soon be closed in some sections for one month.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, I-480 westbound from Dodge Street to 17th Street will be closed started July 5 at 9 a.m. to August 5 at 9 p.m.

The 13th and 14th Street ramps to I-480 westbound will also be closed.

All traffic on I-480 westbound will need to take Exit 4 and follow Dodge Street to the 17th Street ramp back to I-480 westbound.

🚨I-480 DRIVERS🚨



I-480 WB from Dodge St. to 17th St. will be CLOSED starting Tues., July 5, at 9 AM, weather permitting. This closure will remain in place through Aug. 5 at 9 PM. The 13th St. ramp to I-480 WB & the I-480 WB ramp to 14th St. will also be closed during this time. pic.twitter.com/aLoRChqdiW — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.