Omaha Police reminds residents of fireworks ordinance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s ordinance allows fireworks at certain times of the day.

According to Omaha Police, the selling and discharge of fireworks are restricted to certain days in late June and early July.

Fireworks can be sold by permitted vendors during the fireworks season, June 28 through July 4.

Fireworks can be set off during a smaller timeframe, from July 2 through July 4 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Anyone setting off fireworks must be at least 16 years of age. People between the ages of 12 and 15 can still set off fireworks if they are under the supervision of someone at least 19 years of age.

Complaints regarding fireworks can be called into a special line at 402-444-5802. This non-emergency number will let complaints be sent to officers patrolling on the street and will keep 911 lines clear for emergencies. 911 should still be called if there is an emergency regarding the use of fireworks.

The Omaha Police Department says violations of the city’s fireworks ordinance are criminal offenses. Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance could be subject to arrest and fines.

Omaha Police will also have a chance for people to dispose of leftover fireworks. On August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, police will host a fireworks and gun amnesty day for disposal - no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.