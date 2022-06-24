Advertisement

Omaha Police reminds residents of fireworks ordinance

(Source: (Morgan Newell, WBTV))
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s ordinance allows fireworks at certain times of the day.

According to Omaha Police, the selling and discharge of fireworks are restricted to certain days in late June and early July.

Fireworks can be sold by permitted vendors during the fireworks season, June 28 through July 4.

Fireworks can be set off during a smaller timeframe, from July 2 through July 4 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Anyone setting off fireworks must be at least 16 years of age. People between the ages of 12 and 15 can still set off fireworks if they are under the supervision of someone at least 19 years of age.

RELATED: Nebraska softball club prepares for fireworks sales

Complaints regarding fireworks can be called into a special line at 402-444-5802. This non-emergency number will let complaints be sent to officers patrolling on the street and will keep 911 lines clear for emergencies. 911 should still be called if there is an emergency regarding the use of fireworks.

The Omaha Police Department says violations of the city’s fireworks ordinance are criminal offenses. Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance could be subject to arrest and fines.

Omaha Police will also have a chance for people to dispose of leftover fireworks. On August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, police will host a fireworks and gun amnesty day for disposal - no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Bellevue gas station shells out half price gas
New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Former president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized organization withdraws from both groups
Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing

Latest News

Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate sentenced for killing Omaha girl
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month
ACLU of Nebraska logo
LIVE: ACLU of Nebraska, Planned Parenthood discuss Supreme Court abortion ruling