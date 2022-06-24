Nebraska won’t be suspending its gas tax

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Biden this week called on Congress to pause the federal gas tax for at least a few months and called on states to do the same.

Friday we learned Nebraska won’t be one of the states doing that.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue released a statement Friday morning affirming that Nebraska’s motor fuels tax will remain the same through the end of the year.

The state gas tax is 24.8 cents per gallon. It will remain at that price through December 31.

