Advertisement

Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate sentenced for killing Omaha girl

(Nati Harnik / AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the post-conviction appeal of a death row inmate who said his defense attorney was so inept that his right to a fair trial had been compromised.

Roy Ellis Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of 12-year-old Amber Harris.

Amber’s remains were found buried in an Omaha park six months after she went missing from an Omaha school bus stop. Prosecutors also presented evidence indicating Harris had likely sexually assaulted the girl.

In its ruling Friday, the state’s high court said Ellis’ argument that his trial lawyer failed to effectively challenge prosecutors’ DNA evidence was without merit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Bellevue gas station shells out half price gas
New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Former president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized organization withdraws from both groups
Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month
Omaha Police reminds residents of fireworks ordinance
ACLU of Nebraska logo
LIVE: ACLU of Nebraska, Planned Parenthood discuss Supreme Court abortion ruling