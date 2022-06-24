Nebraska State Patrol arrests Peru shooting suspect

PERU, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in a weekend shooting in southeast Nebraska.

NSP told 6 News an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Guadalupe DeLaCruz, 58, who turned himself in Friday for shooting a 25-year-old Saturday night.

According to NSP, Saturday, June 18, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting near the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Peru.

NSP says the sheriff’s office requested the State Patrol takes over the case because they have different resources to help in the investigation, such as being able to reconstruct the shooting.

After an investigation, troopers say they determined DeLaCruz entered his neighbor’s property during a dispute and discharged a handgun twice, striking the victim and missing another person.

The victim was sent to the Bryan Health Center West Campus in Lincoln for treatment. They have since been released.

According to NSP, several people were at the victim’s property at the time of the shooting, including children.

After turning himself in, DeLaCruz was booked into Nemaha County Jail for first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, child abuse and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reporter Lauren Melendez contributed to this report.

