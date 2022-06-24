Nebraska Corrections looking for missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from a corrections center in Omaha has gone missing.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Tyler Williams, 30, left the Omaha Community Corrections Center Friday morning.

Williams allegedly removed an electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It was found by facility staff near 20th and Locust.

Corrections says Williams is 5-foot-10-inches tall and 198 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who might know where he is should contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to Corrections, the Omaha Community Corrections Center is a low custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates there can have work opportunities and attend school with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Williams has been serving his sentence since Nov. 14, 2018. He was originally charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon/fugitive.

Williams would be eligible for parole on July 23, 2022. He has a tentative release date of July 23, 2025.

