Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westbound lanes on I-80 were backed up for a while Thursday evening for a crash involving a motorcycle.

It’s reported the crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the 108th Street overpass by mile marker 446.2.

The release states a motorcycle was going westbound on I-80 with a group of other riders who were going north on I-680 according to witnesses. Officials say the motorcyclist missed the off-ramp to I-680 and lost control.

They were taken to Bergen Mercy with CPR in progress by Omaha Fire and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead upon arriving.

Officials identify the motorcyclist as Tabitha Barker, 53.

All lanes reopened about an hour later.

