Advertisement

Help Us Stuff the Bus with Backpacks on July 21

The Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive is Coming Up!
backpack 2022
backpack 2022(WOWT)
By Carly Beckman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive.

Drop off backpacks and all types of school supplies Thursday, July 21 in the Scheels parking lot at Village Pointe from 5am to 7pm.

Donations will go to Collective for Youth in Omaha, their mission is to advocate for, facilitate resources, and provide quality training for out of school time program providers.

Scheels, a co-sponsor for the event, is excited to be involved, “We are happy to say that we will donate 1,200 backpacks for the kids which we’re really excited about. ” said Kim Johnson, Events and Donation Manager at Scheels.

UnitedHealthcare, our other co-sponsor, is also looking forward to Stuff the Bus and giving back to our community. UnitedHealthcare volunteers will be helping to stuff the bus at the SCHEELS parking lot all day long.

Safely drop off your donation and help a child in need. Thank You to all our great partners. Come help us Stuff the Bus!

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare and Scheels.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue gas station shells out half price gas
Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Former president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized organization withdraws from both groups
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave after arrest posted on social media
New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska

Latest News

Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing
Long lines for closing Italian restaurant in Omaha
Long lines for closing Italian restaurant in Omaha
New artwork at Gene Leahy Mall Riverfront Park
New artwork at Gene Leahy Mall Riverfront Park
6 News update: Elkhorn town hall on National Register of Historic Places
6 News update: Elkhorn town hall on National Register of Historic Places