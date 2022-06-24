Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday night storm chances ahead of a drier weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storms and showers are possible through our Friday night, some could be severe. The main severe potential keeps N of the Metro, especially NW, but we’ll be monitoring storm development all night.

Friday night severe risk (wowt)

A line of showers and storms lifts N through the Metro, likely making it N of Douglas county around 9PM. Storms will try and strengthen as they move N so we’ll monitor for any severe threat but it will likely kick in just N of the Metro between 9-10 PM.

8 PM Friday (wowt)

10 PM Friday (wowt)

Storms will continue to move N with an isolated severe threat, large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats, before we turn our attention to another potential round moving in from the W.

Potential for overnight storms (wowt)

This late night/overnight round is less certain, storms may not hold together well as they travel E from W Nebraska but it is something to watch. This would bring a storm threat, potentially strong, to our NW counties between 1-2AM and would make it to the Metro, around 3 AM but would likely be non severe at that point. Spotty storms and showers hang on through Saturday morning wrapping up late morning with drier conditions from there.

Early Saturday t-showers (wowt)

Much of the day Saturday will be dry after the early storms left from Friday night clear. This will result in a warmer day, mid to upper 80s... Sunday will be cooler in the 70s! Both days are looking breezy, gusts to the 20s to near 30mph, and decent for the CWS games, enjoy!

CWS Saturday game (wowt)

CWS Sunday game (wowt)

From there we’ll warm back through the 80s and hit the 90s by the middle of next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.