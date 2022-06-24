Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Bellevue gas station shells out half price gas
New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Former president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized organization withdraws from both groups
Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
President Joe Biden discusses Friday what was lost in the Supreme Court decision overturning...
Biden: Roe affirmed 'fundamental right of privacy'
Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate sentenced for killing Omaha girl