CWS 2022: Bill Jensen, the voice for more than 20 years

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bill’s voice has been heard over the speakers at Charles Schwab Field and Rosenblatt stadium going back to the early 2000′s, but his association with the CWS goes back to the early ‘80s.

Bill has held several positions over the years, he’s taken tickets, operated the scoreboard, supervised ushers and even worked security. With a background in radio he is a natural fit in the press box sitting in front of a microphone. His commitment though to the series has meant he has plans every year on Father’s Day but this year his family surprised him during a game. It was shown on the video board for the crowd to see.

Bill is one of two men that have been public address announcers at the CWS going back to the 60′s, Jack Payne naturally was the other.

