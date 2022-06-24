Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A staple in Omaha is closing its doors for good in just over a week and many aren’t ready to say goodbye.

Lo Sole Mio has been serving authentic Italian food to the metro for three decades and will officially close on July 2. Now, hundreds are flocking to the popular spot to get their final Italian fix.

“We came to have dinner at Lo Sole Mio before they closed,” says Susan Frey, who made the 70-mile trek from Vallisco, Iowa to have one more meal here.

“I had the grilled salmon and it was just lovely,” she says. “And a little tiramisu, you have to finish with a little tiramisu!”

Owner Marie Losole says the restaurant was opened for and with their children and now that they’re grown up, no one can handle the business on their own. The decision to sell it was difficult and bittersweet, she says.

“We are 74, we have 17 grandchildren, and we want to take the time to enjoy the time we have left,” Marie says.

The last few weeks have been nothing short of chaotic, she says. But in a good way.

“The wait starts to form at 2:15 and we open at three, the wait will go down for a block and possibly wrap around. Today people had lawn chairs sitting outside.”

“Surprisingly enough when we say three hours or three and a half hours, they say ‘ok!’ and we look at them like, ‘are you crazy, really? that’s wonderful!’”

One of those crazy customers is Kris Reicks and her family.

“We have come every year on our anniversary for probably at least the last 20 years,” she says about herself and her husband.

They managed to get their name on the list before the restaurant had to start turning people away at 4:30 p.m., even though they don’t close until 8 p.m.

“Two hours and 20 minutes,” Reicks says. “It’s got a lot of history, so it’s worth the wait.”

“We just wanted to come up for one last time and celebrate good memories,” Frey says.

Marie says they expected some customers to come and say goodbye, but they never expected people to be waiting hours without a second thought.

“To have the community come out like this is mind-boggling and such an honor, our entire staff and family have been brought to tears. It’s been very emotional.”

She says it’s been an honor to serve Omaha for the last 30 years and she can’t thank the community enough.

“I was born in Italy, was an orphan, and stealing food. I came to America and was adopted, and went from stealing food to selling food, and I’ve been blessed beyond any measure.”

Marie Losole tells 6 News the restaurant and the venue space across the street will be rented out for commercial use. She also says she plans to finish her book, “Life is a Recipe and God Keeps Changing the Ingredients.”

The book, she says, will be a story about her life, her family, and the restaurant, and will share some of the many stories customers of Lo Sole Mio have shared with her over the years. It will also include recipes.

