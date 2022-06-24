Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Spotty morning showers then strong storms possible after 8pm

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are some showers and a few storms on the map south of the metro to get the day started. I don’t expect them to cause many issues but hopefully bring some beneficial rain for those that need it. They’ll gradually fade and move out as the morning progresses leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a chance to warm into the upper 80s.

6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day(WOWT)

That warmth will be used to produce some strong to severe storms after 8pm tonight into the overnight. That is why we have made it a 6 First Alert Day. I don’t expect a widespread severe weather outbreak tonight but isolated storms with wind gusts and large hail are possible into the overnight. There is a low end tornado threat early on in this window that start at 8pm but those would be brief if they develop.

Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)
Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

It will be rather muggy during the day as well along with a breezy SSE wind gusting to near 25-30 mph at times.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

A few showers may linger into the morning hours Saturday before some clearing takes plays. Cooler, less humid air will settle in for the weekend by Saturday afternoon. Dew points take a plunge on the muggy meter and stay rather low to start the week next week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter Week
Muggy Meter Week(WOWT)

