5 arrested in Cass County for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Several residents of Cass County have been arrested for fentanyl-related crimes.

According to the United States Attorney Richard Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa, five people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl after a six-month investigation.

The investigation allegedly revealed a fentanyl distribution network covering western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.

Court records state five people were arrested for their involvement: Mason Blaine Loudermilk, 19, of Atlantic, Iowa; Chase Daniel Jahnke, 28, of Lewis, Iowa; Kelsi Marie Thurman, 26, of Lewis, Iowa; Colby Ray Clarken, 28, of Atlantic, Iowa; and Collin Jacob Clarken, 19, of Atlantic, Iowa.

The five suspects will each go to trial on August 8.

According to the Department of Justice, the potential penalty for the five suspects ranges from 20 years to life in prison.

