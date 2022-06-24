Advertisement

5 arrested in Cass County for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

(USCBP | USCBP)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Several residents of Cass County have been arrested for fentanyl-related crimes.

According to the United States Attorney Richard Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa, five people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl after a six-month investigation.

The investigation allegedly revealed a fentanyl distribution network covering western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska.

Court records state five people were arrested for their involvement: Mason Blaine Loudermilk, 19, of Atlantic, Iowa; Chase Daniel Jahnke, 28, of Lewis, Iowa; Kelsi Marie Thurman, 26, of Lewis, Iowa; Colby Ray Clarken, 28, of Atlantic, Iowa; and Collin Jacob Clarken, 19, of Atlantic, Iowa.

The five suspects will each go to trial on August 8.

According to the Department of Justice, the potential penalty for the five suspects ranges from 20 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-80
Bellevue gas station shells out half price gas
New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
Former president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized organization withdraws from both groups
Lo Sole Mio Omaha.
Customers wait hours for final Italian meal at Omaha’s Lo Sole Mio before closing

Latest News

Special legislative session on abortion possible in Nebraska
Nebraska Supreme Court denies appeal of death row inmate sentenced for killing Omaha girl
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Portion of I-480 in Omaha to close for one month