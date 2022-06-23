Advertisement

VIDEO: Runaway goats captured after leading officers on police chase

The Lubbock Police Department said officers got some help with capturing a couple of runaway goats. (Source: KCBD)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas got an interesting call Wednesday morning regarding goats running in and out of traffic in Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department said residents and workers from a tractor supply store helped officers capture the two animals.

KCBD reports the goats were taken to the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it wasn’t immediately clear how they first got away from their owner.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and those missing any goats were urged to contact the animal shelter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
VIDEO EXCERPT: Omaha Police arrest circulating on social media
VIDEO EXCERPT: Omaha Police arrest circulating on social media
Biden called Republicans' claims "nonsense," saying the U.S. is on pace for a record year of...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs 50K more signatures for November ballot