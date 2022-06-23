Van Gogh exhibit in Council Bluffs gives unique experience for art fans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine walking through a starry night, being immersed in almond blossoms, or being inside “the bedroom.”

You can even come face to face with the famous painter.

In “Beyond Van Gogh,” cutting-edge projection technology breathes new life Into his priceless artwork. Starting tomorrow at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, the exhibit is transformed into van Gogh’s moving gallery for all to enjoy.

“It’s all about providing different ways of accessing the art world, different ways of experiencing art,” said art historian Fanny Curtat.

Occupying over 50,000 square feet, the exhibit is the largest immersive experience in the country. Bringing over 300 masterpieces to life.

Above you, below you, all around.

“This experience is really about blending contemporary technology, very much cutting edge projection technology along with a more traditional body of work which is Vincent’s paintings.”

“There’s something so phenomenal about being able to set foot into it. To go beyond that frame and have it on such a large scale behind you.”

In addition to the interactive immersive room is an area for history buffs who want to learn more about van Gogh’s life and the inspiration behind his paintings.

“They get through this first room which we call the introduction hall which is all about giving more information. More context, show that there’s more to Vincent than the ear cutting incident.”

But the ear-cutting incident is on display. Along with his other self-portraits.

“When you know a lot about him, that is just the fantasy of being in the work you already know, if you don’t know anything about him, it’s just a great way to discovering his work, discovering the art of that period, just being inside of it connecting with the work.”

