Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another warm one with a few rain chances in the forecast

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is slightly warmer this morning with a few more clouds in the area. I’ll keep an eye on those clouds as they could send a few showers our way between 10am and 3pm. Overall the best chances are likely south of the metro and most of us will stay dry. We’ll still be able to warm into the upper 80s between any clouds.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

There are a few more storm chances later tonight after 10pm as well. The worst of those are still likely to stay south and southwest of the metro but a few of those could drift east overnight into Friday morning. The risk of severe is low with those and any downpours will be spotty.

Storm Chances
Storm Chances(WOWT)
Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

A few showers and storms will try to linger into the morning hours Friday as well. Hopefully we can wring out a few downpours from those to start Friday. We’ll then get a break in the rain chances and a chance to warm into the upper 80s yet again. A few more strong storms are possible after 6pm Friday evening too and could linger into the overnight.

Friday Storm Chances
Friday Storm Chances(WOWT)

Overall the severe threat looks rather low with Friday evening and overnight storms as well but I am seeing a few trends that say that threat could be increasing. Be sure to what the Friday night forecast closely.

Friday Severe
Friday Severe(WOWT)

A few showers in the morning Saturday will try to linger before we clear out and warm up some in the afternoon. I still expect highs in the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

