Omaha Police looking for suspect, accused of armed robbery at Burger King
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for tips in an overnight robbery.
Police were called to the Burger King at 42nd & D Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told officers that a thin man wearing a blue shirt, blue baseball hat, and dark pants threatened employees with a gun and demanded cash.
He left after taking an unknown amount of money.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
