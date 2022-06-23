Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for suspect, accused of armed robbery at Burger King

Omaha Police are looking for tips in an overnight robbery.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for tips in an overnight robbery.

Police were called to the Burger King at 42nd & D Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told officers that a thin man wearing a blue shirt, blue baseball hat, and dark pants threatened employees with a gun and demanded cash.

He left after taking an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

