LPD warning about fake cash being passed in community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning about fake cash that’s circulating through the area and to be on the lookout.

LPD said investigators are seeing an increase in counterfeit currency investigations. Specifically from January 1, 2022 through June 22, officers have investigated 122 reports of counterfeit currency.

According to police, for comparison, during this same time frame in 2021 LPD had only 75, which represents a 62 percent increase.

LPD said for the calendar year 2021, the department had a total of 168 reports of counterfeit currency.

Investigators warn most of the fake cash is appearing as $20 and $100 bills, and it’s being passed at restaurants and convenience stores.

In some cases, LPD said the counterfeit cash had “copy,” “not real tender” or “motion picture use” printed on the front or back.

Police want to remind everyone that U.S. currency has security features that you can easily spot to make sure your cash is authentic or counterfeit.

