Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A few Thursday night storms, 6 First Alert Day Friday for severe threat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers wrap up late Thursday afternoon and the remainder of the day and early evening look dry and breezy. Late Thursday night, after 10 PM, a round of storms will build in from the SW. This likely stays well S of the Metro but we can’t rule out an overnight rumble of thunder.

Spotty overnight storms (wowt)

The severe threat will likely stay clear of most of E Nebraska and W Iowa, a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out SW of the Metro, with lingering showers/an isolated storm up until noon Friday.

Thursday severe threat (wowt)

Friday AM showers (wowt)

Friday is looking more active and we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Day because of the threat for strong to severe storms moving through the area in the evening and possibly into the early overnight hours.

Friday severe threat (wowt)

Storms develop to the W/NW of the Metro after 6 PM and move SE. The timing is still a bit unclear, but expect the chance of severe weather in the Metro as early as 7 PM-8PM, this may shift later as models come into line on timing.

Friday night storms (wowt)

Storms roll SE into the night with the potential for severe activity clearign the Metro likely after 2 AM. Over 1″ hail, strong wind gusts of 60-70 mph and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

2 AM Saturday (wowt)

4 AM Saturday (wowt)

With the overnight storm threat Friday, chances for Saturday AM storms are dwindling. Much of the day will be dry after the early storms left from Friday night clear. This will result in a warmer day, mid to upper 80s... Sunday will be cooler in the 70s! From there we’ll warm back through the 80s and hit the 90s by the end of next work week.

