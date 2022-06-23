Drop-offs on hold at Mission location due to renovation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands in need find shelter, warmth, and hope through the Open Door Mission, and countless others in the metro donate to help in those efforts.

Donations make fulfilling their mission possible but because of renovation inside the 60-year-old Timberlake Outreach Center building, the Open Door Mission put out the word they needed to temporarily pause drop-offs until July 5. Despite social media posts, signs, and roadblocks, people keep dropping-off items.

”When you leave your donations after hours it does become trash, it’s not a donation any longer,” said Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory. “Unfortunately, the dew, the rain, the inclement weather, and, of course, feral animals get into it. We cannot in good faith give that out to someone.”

The renovations causing the closure include a redesigned interior for shopping, donations and storage, as well as resurfaced floors. Gregory said that until that flooring work is complete, they simply have nowhere to put what people donate.

“We know (the public donors are) very generous,” she said. “We would ask that you just keep your donations in your garage just to the side for just two weeks when we will reopen on Tuesday, July 5. And we do need your donations, in fact, the need is greater than ever before. People are already feeling the effects of inflation, the cost of gas, utilities, and food.”

Two other drop-off locations for Open Door Mission are currently accepting donations. The Elkhorn Family Outreach at 1620 N 203rd St. accepts drop-offs Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. as well as Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Their Council Bluffs Outreach at 1612 Avenue D is open for donations Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gregory said they are still accepting perishable items, which are to be dropped off directly at the kitchen behind the Timberlake Center at 2107 E. Locust Street in Omaha.

“Of course, our kitchen and our food service area is still open for those perishable items that you need to get to us,” Gregory said. “We would never turn away food that we could just put right into the food line when you’re serving 4,700 meals a day.”

The Open Door Mission’s Timberlake Outreach Center will resume accepting general donations July 5, while the shopping area will reopen later this summer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.