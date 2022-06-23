CWS 2022: Businesses happy with new game schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday evening, we will know whether Arkansas or Ole Miss takes on Oklahoma in the championship for the College World Series.

Thousands of fans are packed inside Charles Schwab Field for another day of baseball and that is great for nearby businesses.

The day started off slow with just one game, but business has been great down here. Business owners tell 6 News there’s one major reason why this year is so different from others.

“It’s been better than last year for sure.”

But what’s making this year the best, so far?

Double-headers had been scheduled every day until Thursday. That hasn’t always been the case during the College World Series. The format before this didn’t have so many back-to-back games.

The Session Room is one block away from the ball field. Owner Bret Schnittgrund said he’s a fan of this year’s game schedule.

“It’s phenomenal for business with the new format. Shorting to 10 days instead of 13, so we have Saturday — Sunday which I think more local people will come out Saturday — Sunday because it’s not a work day so, yeah, I love the new format,” he said Bret Schnittgrund.

Business owners say they hope this format stays for good because it’s giving them a record-breaking year.

“So far, this has been the biggest CWS we’ve ever had, obviously,” said Kevin Culjat, Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina owner. “We’ve doubled our numbers from last year already and at this point, it looks like it’s just going to keep rolling at this point.”

Now, all focus is on this weekend as businesses prepare to wrap up the best 10 days of the year.

“Tomorrow will be a nice rest day for everybody. It will still be a little bit busy with people coming down to check out the atmosphere. Just get through today have a great night tonight, a little bit of a rest tomorrow, and then tear it up for the championship.”

Businesses by the ballpark will still be open Friday, but Fan Fest is taking the day off. Everything will ramp up again Saturday morning.

