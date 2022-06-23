CWS 2022: Businesses happy with new format, restaurant donates jello shots proceeds to food pantries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just a few hours we will know if Arkansas or Ole Miss takes on Oklahoma in the championship for the College World Series.

Thousands of fans are packed inside Charles Schwab Field for another day of baseball and that is great for nearby businesses.

Today started off slow with just one game but business has been great down here. Owners tell 6 News there’s one major reason why this year is so different from others.

“It’s been better than last year for sure.”

But what’s making this year the best so far?

The Session Room is one block away from the ball field. The owner there says there’s one big reason business is booming.

“It’s phenomenal for business with the new format. Shorting to 10 days instead of 13 so we have Saturday, Sunday which I think more local people will come out Saturday Sunday because it’s not a work day so, yeah, I love the new format,” said Bret Schnittgrund, The Session Room Owner.

Double headers have been scheduled every day until today. That hasn’t always been the case during the College World Series. The format before this didn’t have so many back-to-back games.

But business owners say they hope this format stays for good because it’s giving them a record-breaking year.

“So far this has been the biggest CWS we’ve ever had, obviously. We’ve doubled our numbers from last year already and at this point, it looks like it’s just going to keep rolling at this point,” said Kevin Culjat, Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina owner.

Now, all focus is on this weekend as businesses prepare to wrap up the best 10 days of the year.

“Tomorrow will be a nice rest day for everybody. It will still be a little bit busy with people coming down to check out the atmosphere. Just get through today have a great night tonight, a little bit of a rest tomorrow, and then tear it up for the championship.”

The College World Series is all about tradition and one local business started a tradition known as the “CWS jello shot challenge.”

Fans can buy a shot and then a point gets added to the team the fan is cheering for. This year the owner of Rocco’s says he plans to do something he’s never done before with some of the money.

Well this will certainly make things interesting! @born2party showing love for @OleMissBSB by putting 2000 on the board! Ole Miss takes the lead! Lets go! #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/YkN0ke5ypf — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 23, 2022

“So we decided to make a donation, $2 of every jello shot that’s already been sold and $2 of every jello shot that’s going to be sold to the food pantries of both Ole Miss and University of Arkansas to help those people that still might be having a little bit of trouble getting through the pandemic issues and need a little bit of help. These people have taken great care of us and our staff and we want to pay that back a little bit,” said Culjat.

The owner of Rocco’s says about $30,000 will be distributed between those two food pantries.

Businesses by the ballpark will still be open tomorrow but Fan Fest is taking a day off tomorrow.

Everything will ramp up again Saturday morning.

