CWS 2022: Arkansas forces one more game, Oklahoma advances to final

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 11 consecutive CWS games that were decided by four runs or more, the streak finally ended in the nightcap Wednesday. Arkansas by the slimmest of margins beat Ole Miss 3-2 forcing a rematch tomorrow at 3 p.m. inside Charles Schwab Field. Not only did this game break the trend of games that weren’t close, it was broke the trend of Ole Miss winning in the NCAA Tournament. Coming into it the Rebels were 7-0, now 7-1.

Ole Miss had a golden opportunity to steal this late. They came into their final at bat trailing 3-1, the first three batters all reached base. There was a single and the next two players were hit by pitches. Dave Van Horn went back to the bullpen, bringing Zack Morris in and he did a great job for the Hogs only allowing one run escaping the jam avoiding extra innings or worse for Arkansas, a loss.

In the first game, Oklahoma beat Texas A&M 5-1. It was all Sooners beginning with a three-run first inning, Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run to right and that’s was plenty for David Sandlin who struck out 12 batters in seven innings of work. The Sooners will meet the winner of the Ole Miss-Arkansas Saturday in the best of three CWS finals.

