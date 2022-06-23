Advertisement

Crews extinguish kitchen fire in unoccupied southwest Omaha home

(WLUC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a kitchen fire in an unoccupied home in the southwest part of the city.

Fire crews were called to a residence near 91st and O streets just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and had to force entry into the home, according to a news release from Omaha Fire.

“On arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof vents,” the report states.

Three engines, two trucks, and Haz-Mat rescue personnel were dispatched to the incident, according to the OFD report.

The fire, which caused an estimated $35,000 in damages to the home valued at about $177,600, remains under investigation. The report also states that an estimated $1,500 in damages to approximately $5,500 worth of contents were damaged in the fire.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave after arrest posted on social media
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha
Former president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized organization withdraws from both groups
Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss (9) celebrates getting the last out in the eighth inning...
CWS 2022: Down to four teams after two are eliminated

Latest News

Tammy Ward
Lincoln City Council member cited for DUI following crash
‘Careless disposal of smoking materials’ sparked Omaha house fire near I-80
LPD is warning about fake cash that’s circulating through the area and to be on the lookout. In...
LPD warning about fake cash being passed in community
Elwood 4th of July fireworks show canceled because of dry conditions