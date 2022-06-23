Crews extinguish kitchen fire in unoccupied southwest Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a kitchen fire in an unoccupied home in the southwest part of the city.

Fire crews were called to a residence near 91st and O streets just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and had to force entry into the home, according to a news release from Omaha Fire.

“On arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof vents,” the report states.

Three engines, two trucks, and Haz-Mat rescue personnel were dispatched to the incident, according to the OFD report.

The fire, which caused an estimated $35,000 in damages to the home valued at about $177,600, remains under investigation. The report also states that an estimated $1,500 in damages to approximately $5,500 worth of contents were damaged in the fire.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.