‘Careless disposal of smoking materials’ sparked Omaha house fire near I-80

(AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department said smoking materials were to blame for a house fire in the southwest part of the city Wednesday.

OFD crews were called at 4:12 p.m. to a single-story home near 89th and Laurie Circle, in a neighborhood near Interstate 80. Three engines, two trucks, and Haz-Mat rescue personnel were dispatched to the incident, according to the OFD report.

“Crews found a fire on the deck, extending to the house and soffit and were quickly able to extinguish the fire, which limited damage to the interior of the house,” the OFD report states.

OFD ruled the fire accidental.

Two people were home at the time of the fire, the report states.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damages to the home valued at about $123,900, according to the OFD report. Only about $100 in damages were reported.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

