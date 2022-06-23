Advertisement

Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic voice of dead relatives

During a conference where Amazon showcases some possible company advances, there was a video of...
During a conference where Amazon showcases some possible company advances, there was a video of a child asking Alexa: “Can Grandma finish reading me ‘The Wizard of Oz?’" Then Alexa’s voice changes to the grandmother's voice-- who continues reading the story.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon’s Alexa might soon replicate the voice of family members - even if they’re dead.

The capability, unveiled at Amazon’s Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, is in development and would allow the virtual assistant to mimic the voice of a specific person based on a less than a minute of provided recording.

Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, said at the event Wednesday that the desire behind the feature was to build greater trust in the interactions users have with Alexa by putting more “human attributes of empathy and affect.”

“These attributes have become even more important during the ongoing pandemic when so many of us have lost ones that we love,” Prasad said. “While AI can’t eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make their memories last.”

In a video played by Amazon at the event, a young child asks “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?” Alexa then acknowledges the request, and switches to another voice mimicking the child’s grandmother. The voice assistant then continues to read the book in that same voice.

To create the feature, Prasad said the company had to learn how to make a “high-quality voice” with a shorter recording, opposed to hours of recording in a studio. Amazon did not provide further details about the feature, which is bound to spark more privacy concerns and ethical questions about consent.

Amazon’s push comes as competitor Microsoft earlier this week said it was scaling back its synthetic voice offerings and setting stricter guidelines to “ensure the active participation of the speaker” whose voice is recreated. Microsoft said Tuesday it is limiting which customers get to use the service -- while also continuing to highlight acceptable uses such as an interactive Bugs Bunny character at AT&T stores.

“This technology has exciting potential in education, accessibility, and entertainment, and yet it is also easy to imagine how it could be used to inappropriately impersonate speakers and deceive listeners,” said a blog post from Natasha Crampton, who heads Microsoft’s AI ethics division.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Seward County man killed in collision with train
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave after arrest posted on social media
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha
Former president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized organization withdraws from both groups
Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss (9) celebrates getting the last out in the eighth inning...
CWS 2022: Down to four teams after two are eliminated

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. In a major expansion of gun...
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell participates in a swearing-in ceremony,...
Powell: Fed must convince public it can tame inflation
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; long COVID can affect children, study says
Tammy Ward
Lincoln City Council member cited for DUI following crash
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys