Advertisement

Seward County man killed in collision with train

Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is...
Aaron Rathje (right) was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Alicia, and two children, Arthur and Alvin.(Alicia Rathje)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday evening, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened in rural Friend around 5:25 p.m.

The investigation revealed that Aaron Rathje was in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup and entered the railroad crossing and was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

Rathje, of rural Seward, was found deceased at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Rathje is survived by his wife, Alicia, two sons, Arthur (3) and Alvin (1). Rathje worked at Blue River Ag in Beaver Crossing.

Alicia & Aaron Rathje were married July 28, 2018. The couple was just shy of their four year...
Alicia & Aaron Rathje were married July 28, 2018. The couple was just shy of their four year wedding anniversary when Aaron was killed in a collision with a train.(Alicia Rathje)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine
Former Omaha Police officer’s firing after 2020 protest incident upheld

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Nebraska State Patrol investigating shooting in Peru
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man collecting petition signatures threatens another petition worker with knife
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha