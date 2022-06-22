Advertisement

Saunders County Sheriff’s announces death of deputy

(PHOTO: Saunders County Sheriff's Office NE Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon the death of a deputy.

According to its Facebook page, Deputy Jeff Hermanson died Wednesday morning and started part-time in 2001 and became a full-time deputy in 2007.

The post also mentions Hermanson was the K9 handler that worked with K9 Rudy and K9 Mac.

“He will be greatly missed by all of our employees.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

#9066, gone but not forgotten.

Saunders County Sheriff's Office

