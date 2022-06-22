Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm but not too humid again today, cooler weekend ahead

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is cooler out the door this morning with many of us in the 60s to start Wednesday. We’ll still make a run at 90 degrees this afternoon though.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

While it will be a bit warm, there won’t be much of a breeze at all and we’ll have rather low humidity all day too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Clouds will increase overnight into Thursday leading to our next chance of rain in the area by the lunch hour Thursday. I don’t think there will be much fall during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday with the chances staying rather low.

Storm Chances
Storm Chances(WOWT)

Slightly better chances of storms and severe weather enter the area overnight but I still think most of that will stay southwest of the metro and our viewing area. That is where the best threat of severe weather exists but a few storms will try to hang on and drift ENE overnight.

Thursday Severe
Thursday Severe(WOWT)

Some lingering early Friday but then we’ll clear some and warm into the afternoon with another run at 90 degrees likely.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

