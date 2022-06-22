Advertisement

OPD responds to drowning in North Omaha

North Omaha drowning
North Omaha drowning(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD responded to a drowning call at a home on North 59th Street, south of Pinkney Street, early Wednesday morning.

According to officers on the scene, a woman found her 47-year-old husband at the bottom of their above-ground pool just before 4 a.m.

Police say there were no immediate signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior
Police: Woman protected by self-defense law after shooting at grocery store in Iowa
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
CWS 2022: Tailgating in Lot D
CWS 2022: Vintage vendors a growing hit in Omaha’s Baseball Village
Public gets a look at new proposed FEMA flood maps