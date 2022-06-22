OPD responds to drowning in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD responded to a drowning call at a home on North 59th Street, south of Pinkney Street, early Wednesday morning.
According to officers on the scene, a woman found her 47-year-old husband at the bottom of their above-ground pool just before 4 a.m.
Police say there were no immediate signs of foul play.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.
