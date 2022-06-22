Advertisement

OPD Chief: Omaha Police investigating use of force in Tuesday arrest

Police say video of the arrest circulating on social media
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the use of force by officers making an arrest on Tuesday.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer was made aware of the incident Tuesday evening and “immediately asked for involved officers to be identified,” according to a Wednesday release from OPD. The video has been circulating on social media, the release states.

Full statement from Omaha Police Department

