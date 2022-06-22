Advertisement

Omaha Streetcar Authority approves next steps in redevelopment plan

“We’re moving forward”
Another step forward in Omaha's bid for a street car.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another step forward in Omaha’s bid for a streetcar.

Omaha Streetcar Authority approved the redevelopment plan Tuesday afternoon.

That clears the way for the Omaha city council to consider it next Tuesday.

If it all gets the go-ahead, the process to begin working on the $350-million financing program gets underway.

As the head of the streetcar authority told 6 News, “We’re moving forward.”

