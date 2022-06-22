Omaha Streetcar Authority approves next steps in redevelopment plan
“We’re moving forward”
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another step forward in Omaha’s bid for a streetcar.
Omaha Streetcar Authority approved the redevelopment plan Tuesday afternoon.
That clears the way for the Omaha city council to consider it next Tuesday.
If it all gets the go-ahead, the process to begin working on the $350-million financing program gets underway.
As the head of the streetcar authority told 6 News, “We’re moving forward.”
