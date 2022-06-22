Omaha Police: Man carrying concealed weapon arrested near CWS
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers called to Baseball Village on Wednesday morning after reports of an “armed party” arrested a 35-year-old man they said was carrying an unregistered firearm.
Officers responded at 10:27 a.m. to 13th and Mike Fahey streets, where they found a man matching the description provided to a 911 dispatcher.
“Officers detained the male and a loaded firearm was located in his possession,” an OPD spokesman said in a Wednesday email to news media.
William Polland was booked on a first offense concealed carry weapons charge and having an unregistered firearm.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.