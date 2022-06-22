Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs 50K more signatures for November ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A desperate plea from parents who are behind the campaign to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska.

With two weeks to go before the deadline to turn in signatures their message today: voters who want to sign need to find them, not the other way around.

With the special election to replace former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry next Tuesday, a number of people are voting early.

Outside the Sarpy County Election Commissioner’s Office is where Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana are trying to capitalize on that and collect signatures to get their issue on the November ballot.

“The reality is we need 50,000 Nebraskans to sign the petition in the next two weeks,” said Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln & co-chair of the initiative.

Parents of children with epilepsy and their uncontrollable seizures want everyone to know what’s at stake when traditional pills no longer help.

“My name is Dominic Gillen and I’m here with my son will who is wearing a helmet in his medically protected bed because he’s having seizures right now as we speak. We’ve been fighting and trying for 10 years.”

For the last decade, these Nebraska families have tried to convince state lawmakers to create a medical marijuana path, but to no avail. A few years ago, they got enough signatures to put it to a vote until the Nebraska Supreme Court had questions about the language.

The governor has repeatedly opposed it saying once you open the door to medical marijuana, recreational marijuana follows.

This week 12-year-old Jayen found out he needs yet another surgery on his brain.

“We have been pleading for help in this state for far too long. Just yesterday we found out a second brain surgery has been decided by doctors as the best option. They will split his brain apart. If he were in one of 47 other states, he would have the option to try an oil underneath his tongue to help with seizures. That’s not an option here,” said Nicole Hochstein of Papillion.

The families behind Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana are urging those who support the issue to go online and find out where to find a petition to sign, to give their children hope.

The deadline to turn in signatures is July 7th.

Volunteers have already collected 60,000 signatures and want 50,000 more.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.