Advertisement

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs 50K more signatures for November ballot

“The reality is we need 50,000 Nebraskans to sign the petition in the next two weeks”
A desperate plea from parents who are behind the campaign to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A desperate plea from parents who are behind the campaign to bring medical marijuana to Nebraska.

With two weeks to go before the deadline to turn in signatures their message today: voters who want to sign need to find them, not the other way around.

With the special election to replace former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry next Tuesday, a number of people are voting early.

Outside the Sarpy County Election Commissioner’s Office is where Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana are trying to capitalize on that and collect signatures to get their issue on the November ballot.

“The reality is we need 50,000 Nebraskans to sign the petition in the next two weeks,” said Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln & co-chair of the initiative.

Parents of children with epilepsy and their uncontrollable seizures want everyone to know what’s at stake when traditional pills no longer help.

“My name is Dominic Gillen and I’m here with my son will who is wearing a helmet in his medically protected bed because he’s having seizures right now as we speak. We’ve been fighting and trying for 10 years.”

For the last decade, these Nebraska families have tried to convince state lawmakers to create a medical marijuana path, but to no avail. A few years ago, they got enough signatures to put it to a vote until the Nebraska Supreme Court had questions about the language.

The governor has repeatedly opposed it saying once you open the door to medical marijuana, recreational marijuana follows.

This week 12-year-old Jayen found out he needs yet another surgery on his brain.

“We have been pleading for help in this state for far too long. Just yesterday we found out a second brain surgery has been decided by doctors as the best option. They will split his brain apart. If he were in one of 47 other states, he would have the option to try an oil underneath his tongue to help with seizures. That’s not an option here,” said Nicole Hochstein of Papillion.

The families behind Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana are urging those who support the issue to go online and find out where to find a petition to sign, to give their children hope.

The deadline to turn in signatures is July 7th.

Volunteers have already collected 60,000 signatures and want 50,000 more.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a'Ron Burns, 17 years old, makes rolled ice cream at his store, Roll-N-Sweetz.
17-year-old opens rolled ice cream shop in North Omaha
North Omaha drowning
OPD responds to drowning in north Omaha
Fans cheer on Nebraska’s American Ninja Warrior
44 dogs saved from heat exposure in southeast Nebraska
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse in favor of Supreme Court’s ruling in Maine

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Nebraska education department taking applications for school safety task force
Medical marijuana petition in Nebraska needs 50K more signatures
Medical marijuana petition in Nebraska needs 50K more signatures
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles